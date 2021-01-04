Maryland announces health insurance enrollment period

Maryland is holding a special enrollment period to get health insurance though the state's health benefit exchange.

Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday the new enrollment period begins immediately and will run until March 15.

It’s being opened due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the recent rise in the positivity rate throughout the state.

Coverage dates will vary based on when a Marylander enrolls in a plan. Coverage starts Jan. 1 for people who enroll between now and Jan. 15. Those who enroll between Jan. 16 and Feb. 15 will have coverage start Feb. 1.

Marylanders can sign up on marylandhealthconnection.gov.

