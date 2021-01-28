Former state lawmaker will try to unseat US Rep. Andy Harris

Democrat Heather Mizeur will run against six-term U.S. Rep. Andy Harris next year.

BALTIMORE — A former state delegate says she’ll try to unseat Maryland’s lone Republican congressman and a man who’s been a staunch ally of Donald Trump.

The Baltimore Sun reported Thursday that Democrat Heather Mizeur will run against six-term U.S. Rep. Andy Harris next year. Mizeur immediately referenced Harris’ efforts to contest the 2020 presidential election results.

Harris was a leader in arguing on behalf of Trump’s unfounded claims of voter fraud. She also referenced the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol. Harris has maintained his support of Trump and has said there is no connection between his election objections and the deadly Capitol siege.

