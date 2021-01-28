CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 'Chaos and confusion' in vaccine rollout | 1 mask or 2 masks vs. COVID-19? | Region's vaccine progress | Latest test results
Home » Maryland News » Former state lawmaker will…

Former state lawmaker will try to unseat US Rep. Andy Harris

The Associated Press

January 28, 2021, 10:18 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE — A former state delegate says she’ll try to unseat Maryland’s lone Republican congressman and a man who’s been a staunch ally of Donald Trump.

The Baltimore Sun reported Thursday that Democrat Heather Mizeur will run against six-term U.S. Rep. Andy Harris next year. Mizeur immediately referenced Harris’ efforts to contest the 2020 presidential election results.

Harris was a leader in arguing on behalf of Trump’s unfounded claims of voter fraud. She also referenced the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol. Harris has maintained his support of Trump and has said there is no connection between his election objections and the deadly Capitol siege.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Capital News Service is a student-staffed news wire and broadcast news service operated by the University of Maryland’s Merrill College of Journalism. © 2021 Capital News Service. All Rights Reserved.

After the relocation gutted its workforces, USDA research agencies struggle to rebuild

Speier says DoD needs to humanize its service members more to better military

Biden's OMB pick emphasizes more consumer-friendly government services

Experts laud SolarWinds post-attack efforts, but why'd it take a massive cyber incident to make changes?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up