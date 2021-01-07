Company fires employee who stormed Capitol with badge on

A man who wore his company badge while he stormed the U.S. Capitol has been fired by his Maryland employer.

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — A man who wore his company badge while he stormed the U.S. Capitol has been fired by his Maryland employer.

In a statement issued Thursday, Navistar Direct Marketing of Frederick said it was made aware that a man wearing a Navistar badge was seen inside the Capitol on Wednesday during the security breach.

The statement says that after the company reviewed the photos, the unidentified employee was fired for cause.

Navistar says any of its workers that demonstrate dangerous conduct which endangers the health and safety of others will lose their jobs.

