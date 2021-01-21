CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan on Md. schools | Biden administration ramps up COVID-19 response | Latest test results
Home » Maryland News » Casket of former Senate…

Casket of former Senate president arrives at State House

The Associated Press

January 21, 2021, 8:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The casket of the nation’s longest-serving state Senate president has arrived at the Maryland State House.

The body of Thomas V. Mike Miller arrived Thursday evening and will lie in repose under the Capitol rotunda.

Public visitation has been scheduled for Friday at the State House. Miller died last week from complications of prostate cancer.

He was 78. He served as Senate president for more than three decades, beginning in 1987. He announced he would step down in 2019 after being diagnosed with cancer.

He remained a senator for most of last year, and resigned in December.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Maryland News

Trump administration was a mixed bag for military personnel, Biden has opportunity on his side, analysts say

Part 1: IRS faced 'greatest challenges' in 2020 but this year brings even more

Part 2: IRS sends Congress $4B ‘aspirational vision’ to overhaul taxpayer services

Here's who's leading federal agencies in the first days of the Biden Administration

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up