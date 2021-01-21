Casket of former Senate president arrives at State House

The casket of the nation's longest-serving state Senate president has arrived at the Maryland State House.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The casket of the nation’s longest-serving state Senate president has arrived at the Maryland State House.

The body of Thomas V. Mike Miller arrived Thursday evening and will lie in repose under the Capitol rotunda.

Public visitation has been scheduled for Friday at the State House. Miller died last week from complications of prostate cancer.

He was 78. He served as Senate president for more than three decades, beginning in 1987. He announced he would step down in 2019 after being diagnosed with cancer.

He remained a senator for most of last year, and resigned in December.

