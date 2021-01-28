CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. back-to-school update | CDC quarantine guidance for fully-vaccinated people | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » Maryland News » Bill adds canine support…

Bill adds canine support for veterans in treatment courts

The Associated Press

January 28, 2021, 5:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland legislators are introducing a bill that would allow for certain support dogs to assist veterans participating in a rehabilitation process through the Veterans Treatment Courts.

These dogs provide companionship and support to the veterans in an effort to minimize the stress and anxiety that can come with judicial proceedings.

Under this bill, a veteran conducting a status review with a judge, meeting with an attorney, or probation, pretrial or court case manager would be eligible for canine assistance in the counties that voluntarily agree to participate in the program, according to a state legislative analysis.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Maryland News

More paid leave for feds, and other reasons to watch budget reconciliation this time

Lawmakers concerned CISA lacks 'centralized visibility' to hunt agency cyber threats

USPS 10-year strategy will address 'unacceptable' service delays, DeJoy tells board

Biden's OMB pick emphasizes more consumer-friendly government services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up