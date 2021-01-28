Bill adds canine support for veterans in treatment courts

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland legislators are introducing a bill that would allow for certain support dogs to assist veterans…

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland legislators are introducing a bill that would allow for certain support dogs to assist veterans participating in a rehabilitation process through the Veterans Treatment Courts.

These dogs provide companionship and support to the veterans in an effort to minimize the stress and anxiety that can come with judicial proceedings.

Under this bill, a veteran conducting a status review with a judge, meeting with an attorney, or probation, pretrial or court case manager would be eligible for canine assistance in the counties that voluntarily agree to participate in the program, according to a state legislative analysis.

