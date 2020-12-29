St. Mary’s Co. sheriff’s deputy assaulted, shoots suspect during altercation

An altercation between a suspect and a St. Mary's County, Maryland, sheriff's deputy led to the suspect being shot and the deputy sustaining injuries that were not life-threatening.

It happened Tuesday at 2:10 p.m. at a Big Lots store on North Shangri-La Drive near Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.

The deputy, who has not been identified, was responding to an alleged theft call at the store.

According to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect had “an edged weapon” and attacked the deputy.

During the altercation, the deputy fired his gun and shot the suspect, a news release said.

Both the suspect and deputy were taken to nearby trauma centers via helicopter.

The suspect, who was not named, is in stable condition, the sheriff’s office said.

