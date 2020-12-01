CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
Home » Maryland News » Md. leaders sound alarm…

Md. leaders sound alarm on proposed Metro cuts

Maryland Matters | @marylandmatters

December 1, 2020, 10:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today.

Maryland leaders from both parties said Tuesday that proposed cuts to transit service in the capital region would cause devastating harm to its economy, workforce and environment.

Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority officials have proposed eliminating weekend subway service, closing 19 stations, cutting Metro’s sprawling bus system by more than half, trimming 2,400 jobs and axing salary increases.

The agency’s general manager Paul J. Wiedefeld said that unless Congress and the White House come together on an aid package to help state and local governments and transit systems, devastating cuts are the only way to offset huge drops in ridership and revenue.

But U.S. House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) said the proposed reductions “would irreparably harm communities throughout Maryland and the National Capital Region.”

“Eliminating positions, drastically cutting service, and closing Metro stations would cause distress and financial uncertainty for many families already struggling during this pandemic,” he added.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) raised the issue at a Banking Committee hearing Tuesday with Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin and Jerome H. Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors.

“Not only does WMATA help Maryland commuters and essential workers get where they need to go, it also employs thousands of Marylanders and drives economic activity throughout our region,” Van Hollen said in a statement.

“The financial challenges WMATA is facing underscore the need for immediate Congressional action to provide relief to American families and our economy,” he added.

The U.S. House and Senate have been deadlocked for months on whether to provide additional aid to cash-strapped localities, states and transit agencies.

At a news conference Tuesday, Gov. Lawrence J. Hogan Jr. (R) called it “really frustrating” and “discouraging” that congressional Democrats and Republicans have been locked in a nine-month impasse. He said he has spoken with President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President Mike Pence about the need for additional stimulus.

“My push is not for a specific amount or a specific bill,” he said. “I just want people to get together and figure out some kind of compromise.”

New York City’s transit system unveiled a list of deep cuts a week ago, leading to speculation that the two agencies were hoping to jolt Congress into taking action.

“These cuts would threaten the ability of many frontline healthcare workers, grocery clerks, and other employees to get to their jobs; put thousands of transit jobs on the line; impede economic recovery; and increase transportation pollution,” said Josh Tulkin, director of the Maryland Sierra Club.

Stewart Schwartz, head of the Coalition for Smarter Growth, said the reductions would be “devastating to our workers, our economy, [and] our transportation network.”

Montgomery County Councilmember Evan Glass (D) said a recent Council analysis of Ride-On, the county’s bus service, revealed that more than three-quarters of riders are people of color, 42% speak a language other than English at home and nearly half reported an annual household income under $30,000.

The report will be discussed at a Council Transportation & Environment Committee virtual hearing on Wednesday at 1:30 pm.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

maryland | metro

This article was written by WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters and republished with permission. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today.

Congress will let federal employees carry over more annual leave into 2021

Pentagon installs 2 Trump allies on defense advisory board

COVID-19 created huge demand for data, but USDA came prepared

Pentagon ready to name first 15 'pathfinder' contracts for CMMC

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up