Judge frees Maryland’s longest service female prisoner

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore circuit judge has granted the release of Maryland’s longest serving female prison inmate after more than four decades behind bars after she contracted the coronavirus.

The Baltimore Sun reports 61-year-old Eraina Pretty was resentenced to time served on Monday in response to a request from a unit in the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office that works to free older prisoners at risk of contracting the virus and who pose no threat to public safety.

Pretty was serving a 60-year sentence after pleading guilty to a murder charge in 1978. She was 18 at the time.

