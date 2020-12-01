Former Maryland correctional officer sentenced for smuggling scheme

A former correctional officer was sentenced to prison for helping smuggle drugs and other items into a prison in Maryland in exchange for payments.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland said that a federal judge on Monday sentenced Janel Griffin to 27 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release.

She had pleaded guilty to a federal racketeering charge. Her plea agreement says Griffin smuggled the drugs, flash drives, cellphones and other items to at least one inmate at Maryland Correctional Institute Jessup in 2017.

She also met with outside facilitators to receive products. Prosecutors say those items were then sold to other inmates.

