CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
Home » Maryland News » Former Maryland correctional officer…

Former Maryland correctional officer sentenced for smuggling scheme

The Associated Press

December 1, 2020, 7:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A former correctional officer was sentenced to prison for helping smuggle drugs and other items into a prison in Maryland in exchange for payments.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland said that a federal judge on Monday sentenced Janel Griffin to 27 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release.

She had pleaded guilty to a federal racketeering charge. Her plea agreement says Griffin smuggled the drugs, flash drives, cellphones and other items to at least one inmate at Maryland Correctional Institute Jessup in 2017.

She also met with outside facilitators to receive products. Prosecutors say those items were then sold to other inmates.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Latest News | Local News | Maryland News

DoD says it's ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccine in next three weeks

Senators worried new VA accountability office appointment poses conflict of interest

Here's what's inside the finished 2021 defense authorization bill

Congress will let federal employees carry over more annual leave into 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up