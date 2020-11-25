HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Black Friday sets online shopping record | Holiday trends to watch | 2020 holiday shipping guide | Small Business Saturday buzz
Maryland courts to further restrict operations

The Associated Press

November 25, 2020, 8:11 AM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland Judiciary will further restrict courtroom operations and reduce the types of cases that will be heard in court due to the surge in coronavirus cases.

Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera issued an order Tuesday night to return district and circuit courts to Phase II of the judiciary’s reopening plan. It will be effective beginning on Monday.

District court Judges will still hear criminal, traffic, civil, domestic violence, peace orders, extreme risk protective orders and landlord-tenant cases.

Civil, criminal, family, child in need of assistance and juvenile matters will move forward in the circuit courts.

