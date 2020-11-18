Maryland communities offer drive-thru mask distribution Wednesday

The Maryland Department of Health and county leaders in Allegany, Dorchester and Montgomery counties will hand out free masks to residents on Wednesday.

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today.

The Maryland Department of Health and county leaders in Allegany, Dorchester and Montgomery counties will hand out free masks to residents on Wednesday, encouraging the use of face masks in public places.

The Allegany County Health Department will use the new Allegany County Fairgrounds drive-thru COVID-19 testing site as a distribution point for masks from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Staff from the Dorchester County Health Department plan to provide masks to attendees at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic at their offices from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Dorchester County Health Department plans to host another, similar event on Nov. 23.

In Montgomery County, drive-thru mask distribution events will be held at community centers across the City of Rockville between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. The city hosted a similar event earlier this month.

“Wearing a mask is an easy way to join the fight and help protect those around you,” said Maryland Health Secretary Robert R. Neall said in a statement. “I urge all Marylanders to please do the right thing by taking this simple, effective step.”

Under an executive order issued July 31, all Marylanders over the age of 5 are required to wear face coverings in the public spaces of all businesses across the state.

Face coverings are also required outdoors whenever it is not possible to maintain physical distancing.