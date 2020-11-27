CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Now is 'vulnerable period,' Dr. Fauci tells WTOP | Some Prince William Co. students return Tuesday | Americans face new restrictions | Latest test results
Indictment: Maryland tax preparer used fraud to help clients

The Associated Press

November 27, 2020, 10:39 AM

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Maryland tax preparer was indicted on fraud charges after she used false or inflated itemized deductions and other means to increase her clients’ refunds.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Maryland also said in a news release Monday that 56-year-old Anita Fortune used other co-conspirators’ identifying information to file tax returns after the IRS revoked her e-file privileges.

Prosecutors said Fortune was indicted on one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, and 39 counts of aiding and assisting in the preparation of false tax returns.

Prosecutors added that she used multiple business names including Tax Terminatorz Inc. A message left seeking comment at Tax Terminatorz wasn’t immediately returned Friday.

