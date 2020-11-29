Hagerstown woman says she captured break-in on camera while recording dance video

A Hagerstown, Maryland woman intended to record her latest dance routine, but it ended up capturing the moment that she said is when a neighbor broke into her home.

A Hagerstown, Maryland, woman intended to record her latest dance routine, but it ended up capturing the moment a neighbor broke into her home.

On Nov. 22 shortly after 10 p.m., Hannah Viverette said in a Facebook post that she planned to unwind while recording herself dancing until she heard her second story balcony door begin to open.

When she went to close it, she said a neighbor of hers from across the street, Angel Moises Rodriguez-Gomez, 36, of Hagerstown, was the one who opened it up. The video shows Viverette’s reaction before briefly focusing on a man who is halfway inside a door that leads to a living area.

“It was the moment I came face to face with him at my door that I knew he was there to harm me,” Viverette wrote. “He kept his hands in the pockets of his hoodie with a smirk on his face. He mumbled something in Spanish, and then proceeded to take a step in and I heard ‘friends?’ … ‘are you sure?’…”

Viverette also said Rodriguez-Gomez had unplugged her Christmas lights and cut two feet from the cord.

After confronting the man, she stayed with a neighbor and called 911, according to Viverette.

The incident, first reported by Fox 5 DC, resulted in Rodriguez-Gomez being arrested by Hagerstown police on Nov. 24. He released on bail on Nov. 25 after posting a $5,000 bond.

While the video is being circulated all over on social media, police said Rodriguez-Gomez is “presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.”

Rodriguez-Gomez is charged with two counts of burglary, assault, stalking and malicious destruction of property. Online state case search records show a temporary restraining order was also granted.