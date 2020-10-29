ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide
Maryland panel gets $300K grant to research lynchings

The Associated Press

October 29, 2020, 8:23 AM

BALTIMORE (AP) — A commission in Maryland has received a $300,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice to research and address unsolved lynchings of Black people in the state.

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh said Wednesday in a news release that the funds were given to the Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

The group was created last year by the State Assembly to document cases of racially motivated lynchings and hold public hearings about them.

The statement says the commission may also research racially motivated lynchings that haven’t been documented and make recommendations for restorative justice and racial healing.

