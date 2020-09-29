Maryland panel to discuss updated revenue estimates

The board will discuss updated revenue estimates for the current fiscal year, which began in July, and for the next fiscal year.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland Board of Revenue Estimates is scheduled to meet to discuss updated revenue projections.

The panel is meeting Tuesday afternoon. The board will discuss updated revenue estimates for the current fiscal year, which began in July, and for the next fiscal year. The forecasts will provide officials with the latest revenue projections and economic trends that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board includes Comptroller Peter Franchot, Treasurer Nancy Kopp and David Brinkley, who is Gov. Larry Hogan’s budget secretary. The governor submits a state budget for the next fiscal year to the General Assembly each January.

