Maryland begins mailing ballots to voters

The Maryland state elections board said Thursday it has started sending ballots for the November election.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Ballots are beginning to be mailed to voters in Maryland. The state elections board said Thursday it has started sending ballots for the November election.

The board said almost 800,000 ballot packets will be shipped to voters over a five-day period — starting Thursday. The board added that it’s expediting the delivery process by entering them directly into the local mail stream as first-class mail.

The board also said the first set of emails to domestic voters who requested a ballot by email were sent Thursday.

The board also announced that the first phase of ballot drop boxes will be delivered next week.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.