Maryland fines 3 Montgomery Co. nursing homes over virus-related violations

The Associated Press

August 27, 2020, 9:15 AM

ROCKVILLE, Md. — The state of Maryland has issued six-figure fines against three nursing homes in Montgomery County after inspectors said they placed residents in “immediate jeopardy” during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that penalties followed surveys conducted by state inspectors in June. The state said that the facilities were faulted for failing to properly isolate potentially contagious residents.

Earlier this year, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan said that all nursing homes and assisted-living facilities must conduct coronavirus testing of all residents and staff. State data indicates that at least 78 people living at the three facilities have died of the coronavirus. More than 270 have been infected.

