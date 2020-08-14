Maryland Board of Elections moves ballot return deadline up 1 week

Instead of Oct. 27, Maryland voters are now being told the deadline for the ballot application is Oct. 20.

The Maryland State Board of Elections has moved the deadline for voters to return ballot applications by one week. Instead of Oct. 27, voters are now being told the deadline for the ballot application is Oct. 20.

The change is in response to what the board said was information from the U.S. Postal Service regarding its “operational capabilities” for the 2020 general election.

The U.S. Postal Service warned 46 states and D.C. that it couldn’t guarantee all ballots cast by mail for the November election would arrive in time to be counted, The Washington Post first reported Friday.

The board also said ballot applications being mailed out to voters will include “clear messaging,” encouraging them to return their applications early.

Ballots will be mailed out “at least” 30 days before Election Day on Nov. 3.

According to a release issued by the Maryland State Board of Elections, while voters’ ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day, they are “timely” as long as they are received by Nov. 13.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.