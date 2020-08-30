Head to court, advocates advise tenants facing rental evictions

With failure-to-pay-rent cases set to resume next week, housing advocates and lawyers are urging Marylanders who face eviction to fight for their housing in court.

With failure-to-pay-rent cases set to resume next week, housing advocates and lawyers are urging Marylanders who face eviction to fight for their housing in court. Maryland's District Court is slated to begin hearing new failure-to-pay-rent cases on Monday. Advocates expect a wave of evictions after those overdue rent cases are heard, because many Marylanders have lost income due to COVID-19. Warrants of restitution that were filed before courts shut down March 16 are moving through the courts now. They are the last step landlords must take in seeking court approval to evict a tenant. Recent estimates from Stout, a Chicago-based consulting firm, show some 274,000 households in Maryland — almost 40% of those who rent — have lost income due to the COVID-19 pandemic and could soon face eviction. Those Marylanders need to show up to court if they're served an eviction notice, said Amy P. Hennen, the director of advocacy and financial stabilization at the Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service, a Baltimore-based nonprofit legal group. "We are anticipating a tidal wave of all kinds of cases, but especially eviction cases," Hennen said. "The process of attempting to help every single one of those folks get exactly what they need is rather daunting, but we're going to try." Hennen warned that, if a tenant doesn't appear in court to challenge an eviction, their landlord will be able to start the eviction process soon after. She said that when tenants appear in court it "fully flips [the eviction] on its head." Many tenants in Maryland are confused about the expiration of the moratorium, and some believe they're still protected, Hennen said. She said a vast majority of tenants do not have a lawyer to represent them in eviction cases. Another Stout study this year found that, while roughly 96% of landlords have legal representation during eviction cases, only 1% of renters do.

Marylanders living in homes with mortgages backed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac won’t have to worry about eviction until the end of the year: The Federal Housing Finance Agency extended its moratorium on single-family homes with those mortgages on Thursday. The congressional moratorium that expired on July 25 covered those homes, and also protected people living in federal housing assistance programs.

The Center of Budget and Policy Priorities, a progressive think tank, estimated that less than half of the United States’ 43.7 million renter households were covered by the CARES Act moratorium.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency’s moratorium will have a “minimal impact” when it comes to preventing evictions, said Matt Hill, an attorney with the Public Justice Center, a non-profit legal aid center that advocates for and represents low-income clients in civil cases.

He noted that many renters won’t know if their home is backed by a Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac mortgage.