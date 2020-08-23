CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mounting US deaths reveal outsize toll on people of color | Metro employee dies after contracting COVID-19 | Latest coronavirus test results
Coronavirus records request in Maryland said to cost thousands

The Associated Press

August 23, 2020, 12:13 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s counsel has told The Associated Press it would cost more than $5,800 to produce records relating to COVID-19 and business, health and local government groups as the state weighed polices about reopening.

The counsel for the governor wrote that at least 5,754 potentially relevant documents between April 12 and May 22 had been identified.

At least 15 states provided records at no cost to the AP, which sought details in every state related to governors’ reopening decisions.

A follow-up request in Maryland was estimated to cost more than $1,900. The AP declined to pay.

