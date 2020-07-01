Hogan announces $190M in federal aid for coronavirus relief

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has outlined $190 million in federal coronavirus relief for small businesses, higher education and nonprofit organizations.
Hogan announced Tuesday that $45 million will be allocated to expand a program to help small businesses. It awards grants of up to $10,000 to businesses of 50 or fewer employees.
The Hogan administration said the program already has provided more than $40 million to 4,073 applicants.
Another $50 million will create the Maryland Nonprofit Recovery Initiative to help organizations address revenue reductions and expenses.
Up to $90 million will be used to reimburse state-supported universities for expenses related to the coronavirus.
