Hogan announces $190M in federal aid for coronavirus relief

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has outlined $190 million in federal coronavirus relief for small businesses, higher education and nonprofit organizations.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has outlined $190 million in federal coronavirus relief for small businesses, higher education and nonprofit organizations.

Hogan announced Tuesday that $45 million will be allocated to expand a program to help small businesses. It awards grants of up to $10,000 to businesses of 50 or fewer employees.

The Hogan administration said the program already has provided more than $40 million to 4,073 applicants.

Another $50 million will create the Maryland Nonprofit Recovery Initiative to help organizations address revenue reductions and expenses.

Up to $90 million will be used to reimburse state-supported universities for expenses related to the coronavirus.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.