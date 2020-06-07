‘It’s been hard’: Howard Co. dance studio opening for limited in-person lessons again

During the coronavirus pandemic, many local dance studios have shifted their lessons online. Now, they're getting ready to start some of those lessons in person again.

“It’s been hard,” said Marielle Pabon, who owns That’s Dancing Ballroom studio with her husband Carlos in Jessup, Maryland.

During stay-at-home orders for the pandemic, she said they had to shift lessons online.

That’s something they’ve never done before.

“So much of it is about the physical connection that you have with your partner and so it was interesting trying to transition to doing that through a TV,” Marielle said.

Avant Garde ballroom studio in Kensington, Maryland, in Montgomery County, recently posted on Facebook that they had to close because of the pandemic.

“It is with deepest regret to inform our dear students and friends that we will not be in a capacity to reopen,” Avant Garde posted on Facebook. “We thank everyone who has at one time or another stepped into our beautiful Avant Garde studio. We have created memories that will last a lifetime,” the post reads.

That’s Dancing Ballroom, in Howard County, is opening its doors to students in person again this week beginning with only private lessons and with all instructors wearing masks and gloves.

Group lessons will continue online, for now.

“It feels so empty. We’re really looking forward to having people and the energy and the joy back in the space,” Marielle said.

While online lessons can be difficult, she said that it kept everyone going and that some students who had habits like watching the teacher said that they noticed an improvement in their dancing.

“Some students feel a lot stronger in a lot of ways in their dancing because they’ve had to do things separate from their instructor,” Marielle said. “Where you might be relying on your instructor to lead you through certain patterns or certain dance steps, you’re now having to do it on your own, so in a way it’s been challenging and great for the dancers as well.”