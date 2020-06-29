Hogan announces $210M for remote learning and tutoring

Maryland will receive $210 million for remote learning and tutoring to help schools and students most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland will receive $210 million for remote learning and tutoring to help schools and students most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Larry Hogan and State Superintendent Karen Salmon made the announcement Monday.

The money is being allocated through federal coronavirus relief funding.

So far, more than $255 million in federal aid has been set aside to help students affected by the impact of the virus on education.

The announcement includes $100 million to help local school systems have access to the most up-to-date devices and connectivity.

Another $100 million will go toward implementing tutoring.

The other $10 million will go toward rural broadband.

“Long-standing gaps in educational opportunity and access have been further exposed and widened by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Salmon said.

“Our goal with these resources is to give local school systems the support and flexibility to help ensure that students most impacted during the crisis receive intense focus and priority in our recovery efforts

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.