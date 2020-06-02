2020 Maryland primary results

Below are the results of in-person voting for the major primary races in Maryland.
Of course, this isn’t your average Election Day. Every registered Marylander was sent a mail ballot in an attempt to hold down crowds at polling places during the coronavirus pandemic, and it will likely be days before results are known, much less finalized.
Keep checking back — we’ll update these numbers as we get more information.
Any races not listed here can be checked on the Maryland Board of Elections site.
Baltimore
Democratic primary for mayor
Carlmichael Stokey Cannady
Lou Catelli
Valerie L. Cunningham
Sheila Dixon
Liri Fusha
Sean Bernard Gresh
Michael Douglas Jenson
Ralph E. Johnson Jr.
James Hugh Jones II
Terry Jay McCready
Mary Miller
Erik Powery
Yolanda Pulley
Brian J. Salsberry
Brandon M. Scott
Keith B. Scott
T. J. Smith
Dante C. Swinton
Rikki Vaughn
Thiru Vignarajah
Frederick Ware-Newsome
Mary Washington
Bernard C. “Jack” Young
Yasaun Young
U.S. House
District 7
T. Dan Baker
Alicia D. Brown
Jill P. Carter
Matko Lee Chullin III
Maya Rockeymoore
Cummings
Michael Davidson
Darryl Gonzalez
Mark Steven Gosnell
Dan Hiegel
Michael D. Howard Jr.
Jay Jalisi
Kweisi Mfume
Adrian Petrus
Saafir A. Rabb
Gary Schuman
Charles U. Smith
Harry Spikes
Charles Stokes
Jeff Woodard
Howard County
Board of Education District 2
James Cecil
Larry Pretlow II
Antonia Barkley Watts
Montgomery County
Board of Education at-large
Mitra Ahadpour
Stephen Austin
Anil Chaudhry
Sunil Dasgupta
Paul Geller
Jay Guan
Lynne Harris
Collins Odongo
Dalbin Osorio
Cameron Rhode
Darwin Romero
Pavel Sukhobok
Lumpoange Thomas