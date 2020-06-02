2020 Maryland primary results

Results as WTOP gets them for the major 2020 primary races in Maryland.

Below are the results of in-person voting for the major primary races in Maryland.

Of course, this isn’t your average Election Day. Every registered Marylander was sent a mail ballot in an attempt to hold down crowds at polling places during the coronavirus pandemic, and it will likely be days before results are known, much less finalized.

Any races not listed here can be checked on the Maryland Board of Elections site.

Baltimore

Democratic primary for mayor

Carlmichael Stokey Cannady

Lou Catelli

Valerie L. Cunningham

Sheila Dixon

Liri Fusha

Sean Bernard Gresh

Michael Douglas Jenson

Ralph E. Johnson Jr.

James Hugh Jones II

Terry Jay McCready

Mary Miller

Erik Powery

Yolanda Pulley

Brian J. Salsberry

Brandon M. Scott

Keith B. Scott

T. J. Smith

Dante C. Swinton

Rikki Vaughn

Thiru Vignarajah

Frederick Ware-Newsome

Mary Washington

Bernard C. “Jack” Young

Yasaun Young

U.S. House

District 7

T. Dan Baker

Alicia D. Brown

Jill P. Carter

Matko Lee Chullin III

Maya Rockeymoore

Cummings

Michael Davidson

Darryl Gonzalez

Mark Steven Gosnell

Dan Hiegel

Michael D. Howard Jr.

Jay Jalisi

Kweisi Mfume

Adrian Petrus

Saafir A. Rabb

Gary Schuman

Charles U. Smith

Harry Spikes

Charles Stokes

Jeff Woodard

Howard County

Board of Education District 2

James Cecil

Larry Pretlow II

Antonia Barkley Watts

Montgomery County

Board of Education at-large

Mitra Ahadpour

Stephen Austin

Anil Chaudhry

Sunil Dasgupta

Paul Geller

Jay Guan

Lynne Harris

Collins Odongo

Dalbin Osorio

Cameron Rhode

Darwin Romero

Pavel Sukhobok

Lumpoange Thomas