Coronavirus makes for a strange start to Md.’s rockfish season

Maryland’s rockfish season on the Chesapeake Bay starts Friday, and it won’t look or feel like any previous fishing season because of changes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We take health first and foremost for not only our crew but also our customers,” said Rich Schott, owner of Chesapeake Bay Sport Fishing, which operates on the Chesapeake Bay in the Annapolis area.

During a normal season, 30 people would be on one of Schott’s boats. Now he can’t have more than 10 on a boat at one time, including the captain and crew.

Because of that, and all the other new rules and restrictions, Schott said his business stands to lose $120,000 over the next month.

“We will require everybody to wear masks, just like if they’re going into any other retail establishment that would be open,” Schott said.

“If anybody has a fever or is sneezing or coughing, they are not allowed on the boat.”

Customers will be asked to stay at least 6 feet apart from each other, and surfaces will be sanitized before, during and after trips.

“Anytime someone touches a rod, reel or any of the tackle, it gets sanitized,” said Schott.

Schott called and emailed his customers ahead of time to make sure they know what to expect.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources will watch what happens.

“Charter boats and commercial fishermen, which are regulated as part of the food supply chain, can continue operating but must abide by social distancing guidelines,” the state’s DNR said on its website. “Police will be on patrol to assure these rules and guidelines are being followed.”

Those fishing will need to abide by size and catch limits.

In the spring, rockfish, also known as striped bass, move from the Atlantic Ocean into the Chesapeake Bay and Potomac River to spawn.

