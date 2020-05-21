More than 51K file for unemployment in Maryland

Maryland's labor department reported Thursday that 51,108 people filed for unemployment benefits, down from 65,805 people who filed for benefits the previous week.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — More than 51,000 Maryland residents filed for unemployment last week.

The state’s labor department reported Thursday that 51,108 people filed for unemployment benefits, down from 65,805 people who filed for benefits the previous week.

More than 607,000 Maryland residents have filed for unemployment in the last nine weeks. The U.S. Labor Department said roughly 38.6 million people have filed for jobless aid in the United States since the coronavirus forced millions of businesses to close their doors and shrink their workforces.

Meanwhile, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced 17 new COVID-19 test sites at CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations across the state.

