Md. nursing home with most virus deaths fined $10K a day

LA PLATA, Md. — Regulators in Maryland will fine a nursing home that has had the most virus-related deaths in the state $10,000 a day.

The Washington Post reported Thursday Sagepoint Senior Living in La Plata failed to use appropriate protective equipment, and failed to separate residents with or suspected of having coronavirus from those without the virus.

The fine is the first civil penalty issued against a nursing home since the pandemic began.

According to state data, Sagepoint has had 34 COVID deaths among patients. One employee has also died.

