Md. courts processing marriage licenses remotely

The Maryland Judiciary announced Friday circuit courts in the state are processing all marriage license applications remotely while courts are closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maryland law requires individuals to apply for a marriage license in person, and provide certain information under oath in front of a court clerk.

However, during the pandemic, courts have been granting marriage licenses in emergency cases only. Emergencies included military deployments and severe health issues.

Now, those applying for a marriage license can send in a signed marriage application by mail, courthouse drop box or email, with payment as directed by the court clerk for the county in which the marriage is to be performed.

The information on the application must be sworn under oath before the clerk using video conferencing, or by an affidavit included with the application.

“By removing the in-person marriage license application requirement, circuit courts will now be able to process marriage licenses by mail or remotely, which will be a great benefit to couples who have had to cancel or alter their wedding plans due to the COVID-19 emergency,” said Charlene M. Notarcola, clerk of the court for the Circuit Court for Cecil County, who also serves as chair of the Conference of Circuit Court Clerks.

“In addition, as the clerk’s offices prepare to reopen statewide, we remain mindful of the severity of COVID-19 and will have protective barriers at counters as well as health and safety supplies for staff, including disinfecting wipes, masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer, along with the ability for court visitors and staff to remain socially distant while at local clerk’s offices.”

Here’s what you need to do to apply for a marriage license.

Here’s the marriage license application being used during the pandemic.