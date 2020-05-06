Maryland congressional delegation announces HBCU funding

The delegation said Tuesday the money comes from the coronavirus rescue package.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s congressional delegation has announced about $44 million in additional federal funding for historically black colleges and universities.

The delegation said Tuesday the money comes from the coronavirus rescue package.

Funds also are included for Minority Serving Institutions and community colleges that serve large populations of low-income students.

The delegation says about $19 million will go to Morgan State University and $13.7 million will go to Bowie State University.

About $7.8 million will be set aside for the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. These supplemental awards are in addition to about $170 million previously announced.

