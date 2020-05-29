Maryland AG: Closed mill is still polluting the Potomac

Maryland’s attorney general says byproducts from a closed paper mill are continuing to pollute the Potomac River.

LUKE, Md. — Maryland’s attorney general says byproducts from a closed paper mill are continuing to pollute the Potomac River.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Attorney General Brian Frosh made the claims in a federal lawsuit that was filed Thursday.

The suit involves a mill in the town of Luke in Allegany County. It’s in the northwest corner of the state near the Virginia border. Verso Corporation owns the mill.

The suit says that recent tests found materials that are considered “caustic and corrosive.” They can cause burns and respiratory problems.

The company said it is reviewing the federal filing. It also said that it’s been actively working to address the concerns raised in the suit.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.