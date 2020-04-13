St. Mary’s County woman targeted by gunfire as house is struck by bullets

A house in Lexington Park, Maryland, was hit by gunfire early morning Sunday, in what authorities said was the attempted targeted shooting of a woman who lives there.

There were no reported injuries.

A person reported what they thought was gunshots in the area of Mako Way and contacted authorities around 3:45 a.m. Sunday.

Maryland State Police troopers responded to the neighborhood, where several shell casings from a possible handgun were located.

Maryland State Police Sgt. J. Fleetwood told WTOP a woman who lives at the Lexington Park house was the target of the shooting.

Troopers assigned to the Leonardtown Barrack and Criminal Enforcement Division remain on the lookout for a suspect vehicle, described as a blue Nissan or Hyundai vehicle with an unknown number of assailants.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting or the suspects is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack at 301-475-8955.