Here’s an interactive way to find fresh Maryland foods during the pandemic

Gov. Larry Hogan’s stay-at-home order doesn’t mean you have to skip enjoying the best foods that Maryland has to offer.

If you don’t want to brave the local grocery stores, you may consider buying directly from farmers and watermen around the state.

The Maryland’s Best program has launched an interactive map that shows farms, farmers markets and seafood companies selling to the public during the pandemic.

When you click an icon on the map, it will give you links to their websites or social media sites where you can see what they are offering for sale, how to put your order in and how to pick up your fresh buys or have them delivered, all while practicing social distancing.

The interactive map can be viewed below:

