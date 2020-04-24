Head-on crash with dump truck kills person in Harford Co.

One person was killed when a car crashed into a dump truck in Harford County, Maryland.

One person was killed when a car went on to the opposite side of the road and crashed head-on into a dump truck in Harford County, Maryland, police said.

It happened on Maryland state Route 136 north of Route 543 in Bel Air on Friday around 2:30 p.m.

Witnesses told Maryland State Police that a car crossed the center line and struck a dump truck head on. The driver of the car was killed and the driver of the truck reported no injuries.

UPDATE: All lanes open Harford County MD 136 North and South at MD 543. bc — MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) April 25, 2020

Lanes were closed for several hours and reopened around 9:15 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone information is asked to contact the State Police at 410-879-2101.

Below is the area of the crash.