University of Maryland student hit by shuttle bus says fellow students saved her life

A University of Maryland student said her fellow students saved her life when she was struck by a campus shuttle bus last month.

A University of Maryland student said her fellow students saved her life when she was struck by a campus shuttle bus last month.

Tori Sauder told The Diamondback, the university’s publication, that one student put a tourniquet to stop her broken leg from bleeding, while others kept her talking until first responders arrived.

In a post on Reddit, Sauder shared her story in a post titled, “Thank you everyone!!! From the girl whose leg was run over by a Shuttle-UM bus yesterday,” The Diamondback reported.

Campus police said video footage showed that on Feb. 22 just before 8:20 p.m., a shuttle was traveling on Regents Drive near Baltimore Avenue.

A female pedestrian was running alongside the bus when she tripped and came in contact with the bus tires, a statement from the University of Maryland Police Department said.

The school’s Department of Transportation Services wished Sauder a swift recovery, and said in a statement that pedestrian safety is of “utmost importance” to the department.

“When an incident involving a Shuttle-UM bus occurs, the driver involved is immediately removed from safety-sensitive functions and/or placed on leave while an investigation is conducted to determine the cause of the incident, degree of driver responsibility and any disciplinary action needed,” the Department of Transportation Services, or DOTS, said.

DOTS also referred riders to basic passenger guidelines when riding the campus shuttle bus.

Sauder, who is a senior and a computer science major, told the college newspaper that she has undergone two surgeries on her broken leg.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.