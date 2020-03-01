2 Maryland universities suspend study abroad programs because of coronavirus

Two Maryland universities are putting the brakes on study-abroad programs that send students abroad due to the recent outbreaks of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, in those countries.

Towson University is recalling all faculty, staff and students from its study-abroad program in Italy.

The nine students as well as the faculty and staff will be self quarantined as a precaution.

Towson currently does not have any students studying in China.

The University of Maryland has similarly suspended its study abroad programs in Italy, China and South Korea effective immediately as more and more cases are reported around the world.

The university said “any country that is upgraded to a Warning Level 3 advisory by the CDC” will also have study abroad programs suspended.

The school has already told its 136 students studying in Italy — and others who are in South Korea — to return home because of concerns about COVID-19.

Once they return — they’ll be under a 14-day self quarantine.

University of Maryland has also preemptively alerted students studying abroad in Japan, facing a Warning Level of 2, that they may be next to have their international studies cut short over coronavirus.

Iran is also currently under a Warning Level 3 travel advisory over coronavirus, as is Venezuela for an outbreak of infectious diseases.

The university has said it is working with students studying abroad to ensure their access to medical care and coordinate the continuation of classes online.

