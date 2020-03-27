Essential workers in Md. eligible for child care after Friday shutdown

Essential workers in Maryland are eligible for child care after Friday's shutdown. Child care programs can reopen on Monday if they receive new licensing approval

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today.

Maryland child care centers have been ordered to close by the end of the day Friday, except for those serving children of essential personnel, which will be subject to limits.

The required closures were announced by an update posted to the Maryland State Department of Education website on Thursday afternoon.

Child care programs can reopen on Monday if they receive new licensing approval, commit to serving only the children of essential personnel, and thoroughly clean their facilities.

The state has also established child care programs specifically for essential personnel, which can be found at earlychildhood.marylandpublicschools.org or by calling 877-261-0060 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The children of essential personnel attending the state-funded child care programs will be kept at an appropriate distance from each other with ratios of one teacher to nine children and smaller class sizes for younger children, according to the announcement from State Superintendent of Schools Karen B. Salmon.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to keep children home when possible.

Essential personnel who remain eligible for child care are listed in an executive order from Gov. Lawrence J. Hogan Jr. (R):

Health care and pharmacy providers

Public health employees

Law enforcement, first responders and correctional services employees

Government employees required to work during the state of emergency

Employees and representatives of insurance carriers

Active-duty National Guard personnel

Staff and providers of child care or education services , including custodial staff and food service providers

Food distributors and suppliers

Transportation and delivery workers

Gas station operators and auto mechanics

Critical infrastructure employees, including emergency support personnel for gas and electric utility operations, public works, water treatment, and waste management, and

Personnel of other institutions ordered to remain open during the state of emergency.

The state listed several phone numbers that essential personnel and caregivers can call for additional information:

410-767-0335

410-767-7823

410-767-0583

410-767-7798

410-767-7805

This article was written by WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters and republished with permission. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today.