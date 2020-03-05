Crime and coronavirus: Marylanders cite top concerns in new poll

When it comes to the top issues Maryland voters want their elected leaders to deal with in the state, crime…

When it comes to the top issues Maryland voters want their elected leaders to deal with in the state, crime remains the No. 1 concern, according to a new survey from Gonzales Research & Media Services. But the issue of health care has catapulted into second place, likely because of fears over the coronavirus outbreak, pollsters said.

Crime was cited by 24% of respondents as the issue Maryland leaders should “deal with right now.” Health care was cited by 17% of poll respondents — three times higher than the last time the poll was conducted in January.

The pollsters attributed the jump to “anxiety, real or imagined, over the coronavirus.”

In Maryland, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19, which first emerged in Wuhan, China, late last year and has infected thousands around the globe.

More than 30 people have been tested in the state, and several other patients are awaiting results.

After crime and health care, the top concerns are education (cited by 12% of respondents); taxes (cited by 11%); corruption (cited by 9%); and the environment (cited by 8%).

The phone survey of 827 registered voters was conducted by Gonzales Research & Media Services from Feb. 22 through Feb. 28. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

When it comes to evaluating Gov. Larry Hogan’s overall job as governor, the second-term Republican governor continues to enjoy “commanding” and “imposing” approval ratings, pollsters said.

Overall, 70% of voters polled said they approve of the job Hogan is doing; 21% said they disapprove; and 9% did not answer.

A majority of Maryland voters — 53% — think things in the state are moving in the right direction. Another 33% said they felt things were moving in the wrong direction, and 14% offered no opinion.

Among Democrats, the percentage of respondents saying the state is moving in the right direction is even higher — 56%. Fewer Republicans — 50% — said they think the state is headed in the right direction.

Approval ratings for President Donald Trump saw a slight uptick in the state, pollsters said. Overall, 42% approve of Trump’s performance as president, compared to 55% who disapprove.

