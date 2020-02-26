The high school graduation rate in Maryland decreased in 2019, but Prince George’s and Montgomery counties were among those that improved their rates in the last year.
About 86.9% of Maryland high school students graduated in 2019, the Maryland State Department of Education said in its annual report card. In 2018, 87.1% of students graduated.
The largest drop offs in graduation rate came in Baltimore City and Baltimore County, respectively.
Harford County boasted the largest increase, from 89.2% in 2018 to 90.2% in 2019.
Howard County similarly saw a boost, from 91.9% to 92.8%.
Carroll County featured a state-best 95% graduation rate.
Here is a list of 2019 graduation rate by county:
- Allegany – 90.58%
- Anne Arundel – 88.3%
- Baltimore City – 70.3%
- Baltimore County – 87.6%
- Calvert – 94.12%
- Caroline – 88.4%
- Carroll – 95.0%
- Cecil – 93.3%
- Charles – 94.6%
- Dorchester – 85.4%
- Frederick – 91.9%
- Garrett – 92.4%
- Harford – 90.2%
- Howard – 92.8%
- Kent – 85.9%
- Montgomery – 88.6%
- Prince George’s – 78.6%
- Queen Anne’s – 95%
- Saint Mary’s – 94.3%
- Somerset – 82.8%
- Talbot – 94.1%
- Washington – 91.3%
- Wicomico – 81.4%
- Worcester – 93.6%
You can review county and school performances and receive detailed breakdowns on the department’s website.
WTOP’s Kyle Cooper contributed to this report.
