Maryland statewide high school graduation rate dips in 2019

Scott Gelman

February 26, 2020, 4:24 AM

The high school graduation rate in Maryland decreased in 2019, but Prince George’s and Montgomery counties were among those that improved their rates in the last year.

About 86.9% of Maryland high school students graduated in 2019, the Maryland State Department of Education said in its annual report card. In 2018, 87.1% of students graduated.

The largest drop offs in graduation rate came in Baltimore City and Baltimore County, respectively.

Harford County boasted the largest increase, from 89.2% in 2018 to 90.2% in 2019.

Howard County similarly saw a boost, from 91.9% to 92.8%.

Carroll County featured a state-best 95% graduation rate.

Here is a list of 2019 graduation rate by county:

  • Allegany – 90.58%
  • Anne Arundel – 88.3%
  • Baltimore City – 70.3%
  • Baltimore County – 87.6%
  • Calvert – 94.12%
  • Caroline – 88.4%
  • Carroll – 95.0%
  • Cecil – 93.3%
  • Charles – 94.6%
  • Dorchester – 85.4%
  • Frederick – 91.9%
  • Garrett – 92.4%
  • Harford – 90.2%
  • Howard – 92.8%
  • Kent – 85.9%
  • Montgomery – 88.6%
  • Prince George’s – 78.6%
  • Queen Anne’s – 95%
  • Saint Mary’s – 94.3%
  • Somerset – 82.8%
  • Talbot – 94.1%
  • Washington – 91.3%
  • Wicomico – 81.4%
  • Worcester – 93.6%

You can review county and school performances and receive detailed breakdowns on the department’s website.

WTOP’s Kyle Cooper contributed to this report.

