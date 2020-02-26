Maryland's high school graduation rate dipped in 2019, but that wasn't the case in several counties.

The high school graduation rate in Maryland decreased in 2019, but Prince George’s and Montgomery counties were among those that improved their rates in the last year.

About 86.9% of Maryland high school students graduated in 2019, the Maryland State Department of Education said in its annual report card. In 2018, 87.1% of students graduated.

The largest drop offs in graduation rate came in Baltimore City and Baltimore County, respectively.

Harford County boasted the largest increase, from 89.2% in 2018 to 90.2% in 2019.

Howard County similarly saw a boost, from 91.9% to 92.8%.

Carroll County featured a state-best 95% graduation rate.

Here is a list of 2019 graduation rate by county:

Allegany – 90.58%

Anne Arundel – 88.3%

Baltimore City – 70.3%

Baltimore County – 87.6%

Calvert – 94.12%

Caroline – 88.4%

Carroll – 95.0%

Cecil – 93.3%

Charles – 94.6%

Dorchester – 85.4%

Frederick – 91.9%

Garrett – 92.4%

Harford – 90.2%

Howard – 92.8%

Kent – 85.9%

Montgomery – 88.6%

Prince George’s – 78.6%

Queen Anne’s – 95%

Saint Mary’s – 94.3%

Somerset – 82.8%

Talbot – 94.1%

Washington – 91.3%

Wicomico – 81.4%

Worcester – 93.6%

You can review county and school performances and receive detailed breakdowns on the department’s website.

WTOP’s Kyle Cooper contributed to this report.

