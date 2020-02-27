Home » Maryland News » Maryland Senate OKs banning…

Maryland Senate OKs banning discrimination based on hair

The Associated Press

February 27, 2020, 3:21 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland Senate has passed a measure to ban discrimination based on a person’s natural hair or hair styles.

The Senate voted 46-0 on Thursday for the measure. It now goes to the House, where a similar measure has been introduced.

The bill expands the definition of race to include hair texture, afro hairstyles and protective hairstyles, which are designed to protect the ends of hair.

It includes a provision to clarify that reasonable standards for safety apply in the workplace.

Montgomery County, Maryland’s largest jurisdiction, approved a similar measure earlier this month. California, New Jersey and New York have passed similar legislation.

