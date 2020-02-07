Bills would create exemptions for teen ‘sexting’ in Maryland

Teens could be exempted from Maryland’s child pornography laws in certain cases if the General Assembly passes any one of four bills filed this session.

Lawmakers want to decriminalize teen “sexting,” a practice that arose with the mass adoption of smartphones and that experts say is fairly common among teenagers.

Legislators hope to protect boys and girls like a 16-year-old convicted as her own pornographer. Maryland’s top court called on the legislature to craft the exemption when it upheld that girl’s conviction last year.

