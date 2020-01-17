Traffic deaths at 6-year low on dangerous Indian Head Highway

One of the region's most deadly roads — Maryland Route 210 — is getting considerably safer, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic.

Almost 70 people have died on Indian Head Highway over the course of a dozen years, in part because of drag racing, drunken driving and excessive speed. But AAA Mid-Atlantic says Indian Head Highway — Maryland Route 210 — is the safest it’s been in years.

The travel advocacy group said the number of deaths is at a six-year low, in large part because of increased law enforcement.

Three people were killed in 2019 along the Md. 210 corridor — including a pedestrian on a parallel safety road. That’s down from five deaths in 2018 and eight the previous year.

The Prince George’s County police issued more than 30,000 citations last year along Indian Head Highway — almost twice as many as the year before. The for infractions included impaired driving, aggressive driving, distracted driving and speeding.

Three speed cameras along Md. 210 ticketed nearly 8,000 drivers last year, according to AAA.

Crashes on Indian Head Highway are often deadly, since the three lanes of traffic and hilly road surfaces often lead to cars traveling at highway speed.

Construction continues on Md. 210 to improve visibility and lengthen stopping distance by improving lighting and marking and upgrading pedestrian signals. Construction on a new interchange at Kirby Hill Road/Livingston Road is also underway.

