Md. Gov. Hogan cancels expected vote on proposed toll lane plan

The Associated Press

December 15, 2019, 5:03 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has canceled this week’s meeting over a proposed plan to add toll lanes to the Capital Beltway and Interstate 270.

The Washington Post on Sunday first reported the three-member board was expected to vote as early as Wednesday on the most recent changes proposed by the Republican governor.

The move will push the debate into early next year, a Hogan spokesperson confirmed with WTOP.

“Our historic, bipartisan agreement with Virginia means that we are finally close to solving the region’s traffic crisis,” the spokesperson said.

The $9 billion plan calls for a public-private partnership to add new toll lanes to reduce traffic.

The newspaper reports Hogan needs the vote of fellow board member state Comptroller Peter Franchot. Franchot last week said he objected to recent changes.

“We continue to have positive discussions with the Comptroller, and appreciate his support for the project,” Hogan’s office said on Sunday.

WTOP’s Madeleine Simon contributed to this report. 

