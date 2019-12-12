Maryland’s health department reports 1st cold-related death this season

Officials said a man between the ages of 45 and 64 died of a cold-related illness in Baltimore Wednesday.

The Maryland Department of Health is reporting its first cold-related illness death this season.

Officials said a man between the ages of 45 and 64 died in Baltimore Wednesday.

Last year, the Maryland Department of Health reported 54 cold-related deaths.

The Maryland Department of Health monitors temperature, weather conditions and incidences of cold-related illnesses and deaths in the state from November through March.

Cold-related illnesses include conditions like hypothermia and frostbite. Hypothermia is when the body’s temperature falls below 95 degrees. Frostbite refers to the freezing of body tissue that may happen when skin temperature is below 32 degrees.

“As temperatures continue to drop, Marylanders are urged to take every precaution to help prevent cold-related illnesses,” said Deputy Secretary for Public Health Fran Phillips.

“Take care to limit your exposure to the cold. Wear layers if you go outside and contact your local health department if you need access to a warming center in your area.”

More information on how to stay warm in cold weather can be found in Maryland Department’s Office of Preparedness and Response website.

