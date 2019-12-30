Home » Maryland News » Carbon monoxide leak causes…

Carbon monoxide leak causes apartment evacuation in Md.

Sandra Salathe

December 30, 2019, 11:21 PM

A carbon monoxide leak caused the evacuation of 150 hi-rise apartments in Montgomery County, Maryland, Monday afternoon, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service.

The Park Montgomery apartments on Piney Branch Road in Silver Spring was evacuated around 4 p.m., after C-O was detected throughout the building, likely a result of a welding project in the boiler room that wasn’t given proper ventilation.

Between 800-900 people were out on the street for several hours and evaluated by medics.

No injuries were reported.

Below is a map of where the apartment complex is located.

