1 dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-270

A crash involving three cars left one person dead Sunday morning and caused an hourslong closure of the northbound lanes of Interstate 270 in Maryland.

The crash happened on northbound I-270, near MD-85, around 7:45 a.m., and lanes reopened just before 12:30 p.m.

Arcides Marquez Machuca, a 43-year-old from Frederick, died after the crash.

Machuca was driving north on I-270 in the exit lane for northbound MD-85 when he swerved out of the exit lane, back toward I-270. Machuca then hit a guardrail and spun back onto I-270, police said.

A second car on I-270 rear-ended Machuca, who was ejected from his car. Debris from the initial crash struck a third car as it passed the scene.

The drivers of the second and third cars were not injured in the crash. Machuca died of his wounds in a hospital, a police spokesperson told WTOP.

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to contact Maryland State Police at 301-600-4151.

