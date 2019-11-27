Maryland’s longtime chief medical examiner to leave post

Maryland’s longtime chief medical examiner said he plans to leave his post by the end of the year.

Dr. David Fowler tells The Baltimore Sun that resource challenges related to the opioid epidemic factored into his decision to leave his office of 17 years. The surge in opioid-related deaths strained the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, causing it to exceed national caseload standards and risk losing a prized national accreditation.

By 2017, the office’s average workload reached more than 325, well over the national annual standard of 250 autopsies. Such a volume could cause delays, thereby straining law enforcement and families.

The well-regarded Fowler says he’s been a squeaky wheel about such issues. He says he now plans to travel with his wife and be involved in private consultations.

