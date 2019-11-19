Maryland’s AG warns residents about lottery scam letter

The state Attorney General’s Office is warning residents about a lottery scam targeting Maryland residents.

The state’s Consumer Protection Division on Monday said a fake letter being sent out with a counterfeit reproduction of the Maryland Mega Millions logo tells recipients they have won the “Mega Millions International Lottery 2019 Draw.”

Officials say consumers should throw away any letter saying the recipient has won an international lottery. They say consumers can report letters to the division and the Federal Trade Commission.

The division says a letter reported to the attorney general’s office claimed to be from the “International Promotion Price Award Dept.” It included the logos of the United Nations and Mega Millions, instructed the recipient to call a foreign number and asked for a percentage of the alleged “winnings.”

