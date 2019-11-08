The treasurer and daughter of former Maryland state Del. Tawanna Gaines has pleaded guilty to a federal wire fraud charge.

Anitra Edmond, 43, of New Carrollton, is the daughter of former state Del. Tawanna Gaines.

Edmond, who acted as treasurer of the “Friends of Tawanna P. Gaines” campaign committee, pleaded guilty Thursday to skimming more than $35,000 in funds from the account for her own personal use, from November 2012 to June 2018.

In a plea agreement, Edmond said she used the money for fast food, hair styling, personal phone bills and rent for a separate business.

Edmond faces a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. She will be sentenced Feb. 24.

The 67-year-old Gaines pleaded guilty to a federal wire fraud charge last month. She admitted to taking more than $22,000 from the campaign funds.

Gaines, a Prince George’s County Democrat who resigned from the Maryland General Assembly days before her guilty plea, will be sentenced Jan. 3.

