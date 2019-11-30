Animal rights groups want reforms after another horse dies in Laurel

Animal rights groups are calling for federal reforms and a ban on horse racing after another horse had to be euthanized this week at Laurel Park.

Bo Vuk, a six-year-old horse that has spent most of its career racing at Laurel, suffered an injury during a race on Thanksgiving and had to be put down — only a week after another horse suffered a similar injury and met the same fate.

There have now been 14 horses euthanized after racing on Maryland tracks this year, according to a statement from the group Animal Wellness Action.

From New York to California, race tracks have been garnering national headlines over the number of horses that have had to be put down in 2019.

At California’s Santa Anita track, as many as 37 horses have had to be euthanized after running there just this year. Santa Anita is owned by the Stronach Group, a Canadian-based company that also owns Maryland’s Laurel Park racetrack.

Animal welfare groups are lobbying Congress to pass the Horseracing Integrity Act, which would create a nationwide template of standards for how race horses are treated.

The legislation is sponsored by ten U.S. Senators, including Maryland’s Chris Van Hollen. It has over 200 sponsors in the House of Representatives, including several members from Maryland.

