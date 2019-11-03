3 Maryland men accused of stealing $425K worth of scrap metal in 2 months

A recycling company grew suspicious after cargo containers that arrived at foreign destinations showed up "vastly underweight," Maryland State Police said.

Three men have been charged with stealing more than $400,000 worth of scrap metal from a Rockville, Maryland, recycling plant, officials said.

Anthony Coles, 51, of Edgewood; Larry Beasley, 69, of Baltimore; and Raymond Mason Jr., 31, of Baltimore, worked for Bmore Transport, a company hired by the Atlantic Recycling Group to transport scrap metal from Rockville plant to the Port of Baltimore.

However, the recycling company grew suspicious after cargo containers that arrived at foreign destinations showed up “vastly underweight,” Maryland State Police said Friday.

Maryland State Police said their investigation later determined the three men stole $425,000 worth of scrap metal between March and May of this year.

The men have been charged with theft over $100,000, conspiracy to commit theft and other related charges.

